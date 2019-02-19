PVSchools Governing Board selects Jesse Welsh as next superintendent

The PVSchools Governing Board has selected Jesse Welsh, Ed.D., assistant superintendent of Clark County School District, to serve as superintendent beginning July 1, and will vote to approve Dr. Welsh’s contract at its March 7 meeting.

“The Governing Board is excited and honored to welcome Dr. Welsh as the next superintendent of PVSchools. Dr. Welsh has a proven ability to work with diverse populations and developed programming that attracted thousands of students back to district schools from charter schools within Clark County,” said Julie Bacon, Governing Board president, in a prepared statement. “He is thrilled to be joining the collaborative culture that is a hallmark of our school district.”

Dr. Welsh has experience working in a large, diverse school district, is conversationally fluent in Spanish, has worked in high needs schools with at risk students, and is committed to continuing the vital work around equity in PVSchools, according to a press release.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with our great team of educators and professionals who serve our students in PVSchools. As superintendent, I express my commitment to begin the work by engaging and listening to stakeholders so that we can continue the many great things already going on and collaborate on how we can continue to improve. I look forward to visiting schools to connect with our administrators, teachers, staff, and students and meeting with our parents and community groups. Together, we will continue the tradition of excellence within PVSchools and build upon its success,” said Dr. Welsh in a prepared statement.

Dr. Welsh has more than 23 years in K-12 education serving in a wide variety of roles. Most recently, he has served as the assistant superintendent of Clark County School District in Las Vegas since 2017.

During his tenure, he has held a variety of school-based and central-based administrative roles including assistant superintendent, interim assistant superintendent, academic manager, principal, assistant principal, region data coordinator, dean of students, math teacher and Spanish teacher.

Dr. Welsh’s experiences include expertise in curriculum and professional development, online/digital learning, magnet programs, career and technical education, athletics, assessment, accountability, research, and school improvement.

Dr. Welsh earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary mathematics education from Ithaca College, New York, and a master’s and doctoral degree in K-12 educational leadership from the University of Nevada.

Additionally, he holds an executive certificate in educational leadership and management from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University and attended both the Harvard Institute for Superintendents and District Leaders and the Harvard Public Education Leadership Project.

Dr. Welsh will be succeeding Dr. James P. Lee who is retiring June 30. Dr. Lee’s 10-year tenure as superintendent, which began in July 2009, is the longest of any superintendent in the district’s 106-year history. Dr. Welsh and Dr. Lee will work together in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition of leadership, the press release stated.

