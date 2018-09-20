PVSchools showstoppers take the stage this season

Paradise Valley Unified School District theater teachers and students will bring tales to life through stage productions of musicals and plays this fall.

Support Performing Arts in PVSchools by taking the entire family to one of these shows.

7 p.m. Sept. 27-29: You Can’t Take It With You in the Auditorium at Horizon High School, 5601 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale.

At first the Sycamores seem crazy, but it is not long before we realize that if they are, the rest of the world is crazier. In contrast to these delightful people are the unhappy Kirbys. The plot shows how Tony, attractive young son of the Kirbys, falls in love with Alice Sycamore. After the families spend an evening together for dinner, Alice realizes the contrast in their worlds is too much and she cannot marry Tony. Snakes, dancing, fireworks, a Grand Duchess, wrestling and tax collectors round out the mad-capped fun of this quirky endearing family.

The cost to attend is $5 for students and $7 for adults.

7 p.m. Oct. 11; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-13; and 3 p.m. Oct. 14: Broadway Under the Stars presents Jet Set! in the Performing Arts Center at Horizon High School, 5601 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale.

Horizon High School’s national award-winning Choral Department will perform their annual Broadway Under the Stars production titled Jet Set! Two hundred-eighty talented students will sing, dance, and entertain you. Six choirs and two ensembles will perform music and dance from Broadway’s most popular shows such as Bring It On, The Wizard of Oz, The Music Man, Chicago, Princess and the Frog, Jersey Boys, Catch Me if You Can, Oklahoma, In the Heights, Waitress, and La La Land.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $30, with $8 student tickets available for Thursday and Friday shows depending on availability. To purchase tickets, visit www.HorizonChoirs.com, or at the door before each performance.

7 p.m. Oct. 25-27: Spamalot! High School Version in the Performing Arts Center at Shadow Mountain High School, 2902 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix.

Find your grail and give your audiences and performers the chance of a lifetime to experience one of the greatest musicals of the modern age. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Spamalot! Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot! retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. Come take a journey into the wacky world of Monty Python with the hit musical Spamalot!

This show is a collaboration between North Valley Arts Academies students and staff at Shadow Mountain High School, Shea Middle School, and Desert Cove Elementary.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.NVAADrama.com. The cost to attend is $5 students and $10 adults.

7 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10: HONK! in the Auditorium at Pinnacle High School, 3535 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix.

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother’s protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out that being different is not a bad thing to be.

The cost to attend is $10 for students and senior citizens, $15 for adults, and children under 5 years old are free.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.