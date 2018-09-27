PVSchools superintendent announces retirement

Paradise Valley Unified School District Superintendent James P. Lee, Ed.D. has announced his plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2018-19 school year.

“Throughout my tenure as Superintendent of PVSchools, I have experienced a level of support most superintendents could only hope for during their careers,” Dr. Lee said in a prepared statement.

“I am proud of the collective work we have done to ‘cultivate world-class thinkers’ and the genuine level of care and support we have provided our students over the years. I am grateful for the wonderful relationships I have been able to develop and for the incredible memories I will savor for the rest of my life.”

With 38 years in education, Dr. Lee is highly respected by stakeholders within the district and has a proven track of leading PVSchools for the past 10 years, according to a press release.

Dr. Lee started his career as a high school teacher in Suring, Wisconsin in 1981.

“I am proud to say I will finish my career in the district I consider to be the best in the nation — the district I will always refer to as Paradise,” said Dr. Lee in the statement.

The board will approve his retirement at the Oct. 4 PVSchools Governing Board meeting. This allows the district enough time to recruit and select the best possible candidate and ensures a successful and smooth transition for the future superintendent of PVSchools.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.