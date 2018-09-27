PVSchools superintendent announces retirement

Sep 27th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Paradise Valley Unified School District Superintendent James P. Lee, Ed.D. has announced his plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2018-19 school year.

“Throughout my tenure as Superintendent of PVSchools, I have experienced a level of support most superintendents could only hope for during their careers,” Dr. Lee said in a prepared statement.

“I am proud of the collective work we have done to ‘cultivate world-class thinkers’ and the genuine level of care and support we have provided our students over the years. I am grateful for the wonderful relationships I have been able to develop and for the incredible memories I will savor for the rest of my life.”

With 38 years in education, Dr. Lee is highly respected by stakeholders within the district and has a proven track of leading PVSchools for the past 10 years, according to a press release.

Dr. Lee started his career as a high school teacher in Suring, Wisconsin in 1981.

“I am proud to say I will finish my career in the district I consider to be the best in the nation — the district I will always refer to as Paradise,” said Dr. Lee in the statement.

The board will approve his retirement at the Oct. 4 PVSchools Governing Board meeting. This allows the district enough time to recruit and select the best possible candidate and ensures a successful and smooth transition for the future superintendent of PVSchools.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: · · · ·
Newsletter

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie