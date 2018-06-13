Q&A: Code Ninjas promotes value of technical education

Name: Jason Sym

Occupation: Code Ninjas Scottsdale’s owner

Why you chose to work in the technology field: Because technology makes life easier, more efficient and fun. Because of the invention of smart phone, no part of my daughter’s childhood would be a mystery to her! And thanks to Facetime and Facebook, my relatives back home are no strangers to my daughter.

What I like most about what I do: Ever since I got into this coding business, I’ve made friends with like-minded entrepreneurs and parents who valued education and understand that coding is the new literacy. I enjoy the intellectual talk we exchanged. I also love working with my Senseis, they are energetic, intelligent and kind, between them and the student ninjas, I’m feeling young again! Last but not least, I love that I don’t need excuses to buy tons of STEM toys! Testing the toys with my daughter and wife have been fun!

Where did you come from: I’m from Malaysia! A country surrounded by beautiful beaches, exotic flora and fauna. I have been in the United States since 2000. I went to college in Pennsylvania, got my first real job in Maine, married a beautiful wife in New York and had an adorable daughter in Arizona. The United States is where I called home.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: If I don’t have to worry about money and caring for my family, I would love to teach technology to kids in third world country.

What is a challenging aspect of your job? I need to learn how to be make it fun for the kids, be fun around kids and yet, mature and calm enough to talk to the parents!

People who inspired me (and how): I was previously an accountant at Provision Wealth, a modern CPA firm whose clientele is mostly young successful entrepreneurs. My clients had inspired me to combine my interest in technology and my dream to start my own business into Code Ninjas.

One thing I want my clients to know about me: I’m fluent in English, Malay, Mandarin, Cantonese and Hakka.

My advice to today’s youth: Never be afraid of changes! Play hard, study hard in college, work hard, travel hard in your 20s! In your 30s, plan to give back to the community in a larger scale and spend quality time with family!

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.