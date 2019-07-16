Q&A: Scottsdale Councilman Guy Phillips sounds off on Old Town dismay

Scottsdale Councilman Guy Phillips. (File photo)

As the relics of indulgence line the streets of Old Town Scottsdale’s entertainment district most days — to the embarrassment of some and welcoming arms of others — the downtown sector of the community continues to be the talk of “The West’s Most Western Town.”

From public safety concerns and code enforcement chagrin to development and density dismay fueling fears over parking spaces, Scottsdale’s leadership expects to host this fall public hearings on what to do to alleviate resident concerns.

But to better understand how an elected leader of City Council sees the issues surrounding Old Town Scottsdale, the Independent reached out to Councilman Guy Phillips. This is what he had to say:

• In terms of code compliance, have complaints regarding some Old Town bar district operators reached you?

I haven’t received any complaints about the bar district in a long time. That doesn’t mean everything is fine, but that no one has specifically contacted me about any violations.

• Is the city of Scottsdale enforcing its codes — and tenets of conditional use permits — regarding the operators within what locals refer to as, “the Old Town bar district?”

I believe the city is enforcing its codes and CUPs to the extent I know about it. I feel if it wasn’t, I would certainly hear from our residents about it.

• Do you think Old Town parking regulations and development requirements need to be amended ?

Yes, in fact, I have requested staff to have a study session for City Council to go over parking in Old Town. There are three points of discussion we need to address: The In -lieu parking fees and structure, the development requirements for parking, and how much and where should the city invest in more parking structures.

• What kind of parking spot requirements should the city consider when development is proposed in the Old Town sector ?

We need to get in line with what other cities are requiring. Generally speaking that will be an increase in the parking requirements for developers. Considerations should include residents’ guest spots, staffing and service vehicles.

Independent Newsmedia Arizona Managing Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at tthornton@newszap.com