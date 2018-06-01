Q&A: Stanton takes the helm at Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce

Longtime business leader Mark Stanton as been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Stanton has served on the Experience Scottsdale Board of Directors and was past chairman/member of the State of Arizona Personnel Board. In 2014 and 2016, he was elected to serve on the Paradise Valley Town Council.

Name: Mark Stanton

Business: Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce, 7501 E. McCormick Parkway, No. 202N, Scottsdale.

Official title, and how long have you held this position? President and CEO – 1 month.

Briefly describe your business/services offered: The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce is the leading organization dedicated to serving Scottsdale, regional businesses and community prosperity through advocacy, access to leaders, economic development, connectivity and business education.

Name the Top 3 reasons a business should join your organization? Professional education programs; networking and building connections; advocacy for the business community.

At the end of the day, what brings you the most joy or is the most rewarding aspect about your role? Meeting and working with committed stakeholders and community leaders that believe in the future of Scottsdale Business and quality of f life for our community

Briefly describe your background: I have a marketing, communication and public affairs background. Having served in leadership posts with several high-profile agencies, including owning a consulting practice. Previously, I was appointed to serve as the deputy director at the Arizona Office of Tourism and as chief of staff for Maricopa County Supervisor Andy Kunasek in District 3.

Briefly describe your education: I attended Kiva Elementary School and Saguaro High School. I earned a BA degree from the University of Denver in Communication and Political Science.

What other occupation would you choose if you weren’t in your present position? Secret Agent.

Your family: My lovey wife Barb, son, Drake, 10, and daughter, Olivia, 8.

What’s the single, most important bit of advice you can give to someone just starting his/her own business: Have fun and according to Winston Churchill “Never, Never, Never Quit”

What are your top priorities for the coming year (personal or professional): Personal: Enjoy every day with my family. Continue my practice of Hot Yoga. Learn to cook … beyond the grill. Professional: Develop increased ROI for members of the organization. Increase revenue for the organization. Have fun!

