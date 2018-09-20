Quail Run Elementary teacher named educator of the year

Sasha Forkum, a teacher at Quail Run Elementary School, was named Primary Years Programme Educator of the Year by the Arizona International Baccalaureate Schools.

Ms. Forkum was nominated by Marta Maynard, principal at Quail Run Elementary School, and Dianna Rubey, International Baccalaureate PYP coordinator at Quail

“Ms. Forum was nominated because she approaches all instruction through an inquiry lens,” Ms. Rubey said in a prepared statement.

“She works collaboratively with her team and consistently differentiates the content, process, and assessment methods to meet the needs of all students. Ms. Forkum is a lifelong learner and assists her learners in becoming socially responsible citizens by modeling and instilling the IB learners profile attributes.”

Each April nominations are submitted to the AZIBS board, and during the summer, the board reviews the applications, the press release stated. The awards are given at the first AZIBS quarterly meeting of the year, which was held on Aug. 29 at Mesa Public Schools – Student Services Building.

Quail Run Elementary School was authorized for the IB PYP in 2010.

