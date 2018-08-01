Rachel Felix gets appointed to Commission on Navajo Government

Rachel R. Felix has been appointed as the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch representative to the Commission on Navajo Government.

Ms. Felix was appointed by Navajo Supreme Court Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne and unanimously confirmed by the Navajo Nation Council, according to a press release.

An Indian law attorney at Sacks Tierney — a full-service, 35-attorney law firm serving business and corporate clients, high net worth families, and tribal governments — Ms. Felix is admitted to practice in New Mexico and before the Courts of the Navajo Nation, where she regularly represents clients in tribal courts, the release stated.

She earned her law degree at the University of New Mexico School of Law where she was student editor-in-chief of the Tribal Law Journal and a student liaison with the New Mexico Tribal-State Judicial Consortium, the release noted.

