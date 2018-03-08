Realtor.com appoints Meyers to vice president in Scottsdale

Realtor.com operator Move, Inc. has announced the appointment of Michelle Meyers to vice president, customer success in its Scottsdale office.
The new position, designed to increase value to the company’s agent and broker customers, takes the perspective of the customer across their experience with realtor.com to identify ways to better streamline and coordinate communication; support and service; and help generate measurable business growth, according to a press release.
From on-boarding and training to billing and general assistance, the customer care team supports the range of services for real estate professionals offered by realtor.com. The customer support team assists agents and brokers in growing their business using the tools and information available on realtor.com, noted the release.
The team offers customer care seven days per week.
Ms. Meyers will increase investment in customer success by focusing on creating lifetime customers, designed around helping new agents launch and grow their brand; and expand business relationships with existing customers, helping them at each stage along their business path.
“We are constantly evaluating every point of our customer journey to ensure we create the best environment for our customers to build, manage and grow their business,” Debbie Neuberger, senior vice president of service operations, said in a prepared statement.
“This new role helps further extend our reputation for best-in-class results among competing national providers, and Michelle is supremely qualified and positioned to advance professionals and realtor.com in this capacity.”
Ms. Meyers, who is based in Scottsdale alongside much of the organization’s customer care and sales operations teams, spent most of her career in customer engagement and client relationship management in mobility and healthcare sectors.
Her background includes business operations, analytics and reporting. She began her career as a real estate professional and has a bachelor’s degree from Bethel University in Minnesota.
