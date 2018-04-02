Red Means Stop Coalition receives drivers’ education grant

Arizona’s Red Means Stop Traffic Safety Alliance, also known as Red Means Stop Coalition, has received a $1,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to enhance traffic safety awareness and education in the state.
“We are grateful for the support from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Mr. Gutier,” said Barbara Hoffman, Red Means Stop Traffic Safety Alliance executive director, in a prepared statement.
“This grant will enable us to continue our work in educating all individuals about safe driving skills. We work tirelessly to educate drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and passengers about the tragic results of red-light running.”
Based on a report from the National Center for Statistics and Analysis, part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers cited with red-light running caused 164 fatalities in crashes in Arizona from 2012-16.
These crashes cause millions of dollars in economic losses and pain to family and friends, according to the press release.
Ms. Hoffman said the grant money will help raise awareness about dangerous driving in Arizona through the development, printing and distribution of educational comic book-styled booklets: “Volume 2, The Adventures of Stoppy the Red Light.”
The main character, Stoppy, is the mascot for the Scottsdale-based organization. Six graders will write the traffic safety storylines and an artist will draw them. Red Means Stop will add some educational games and information to enhance the safety aspect of the booklets.
The group typically coordinates traffic safety events to educate drivers, passengers, bicyclists and pedestrians where the booklets can be distributed. Red Means Stop Traffic Safety Alliance works to educate drivers about deadly consequences of red-light running.
The organization published, “Carelessness Is No Accident,” which proceeds from book sales funds efforts to help drivers improve safety on roads, the release added.
