Reefer madness clouds Old Town Scottsdale medical marijuana dispensary pursuit

REEFER: A view of a plant called “marijuana,” which is becoming a part of the day-to-day lives of those seeking relief from chronic illness — and in some places depression and anxiety. (Photo credit: wikimedia )

A recent proposal to bring in a medical marijuana dispensary to Old Town Scottsdale has nearby proprietors concerned property values will go up in smoke, a burgeoning cohesive vision for the area could never emerge — and that kind of operation may bring in an unsavory clientele.

A view of the proposed location for Sunday Goods, a proposed medical marijuana dispensary at the corner of Old Town and modern-day downtown Scottsdale. (Submitted graphic)

Concerns swirl around the proposal for the dispensary coined, “Sunday Goods,” which is envisaged to sprout at 4255 N. Winfield Scott Plaza where a vacant tattoo parlor exists today.

Scottsdale City Council has allowed a continuance of both a rezoning request and a conditional use permit hearing until its Nov. 12 regular meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The listed owner of the property is Crane Carter M Tr meanwhile the project is represented by two law firms and one public relations firm, records show. Furthermore, the applicant contact is listed as George Pasquel III, a planner with the Phoenix-based, Withey Morris Law Firm.



Representing the Sunday Goods project are:

The Withey Morris Law Firm;

• The Rose Law Group; and

• Rose, Moser & Allyn Public and Online Relations.

From a technical standpoint, Crane Carter is seeking two approvals from Scottsdale City Council. They are:

A formal request to approve a zoning district map amendment going from central business/parking overlay to commercial office/parking, downtown overlay zoning, which includes amended setback requirements at the 4,800-square-foot site along Winfield Scott Plaza.

A formal request to adopt a conditional use permit — the dos and don’ts of a regulated enterprise — allowing for the general operations of a medical marijuana dispensary.

Proponents of the project contend the Arizona Department of Health — through definition of its Community Health Analysis Area — identified southern Scottsdale as a corridor in need of a medical marijuana dispensary, which is based on state law governing the medicine distribution.

“The state of Arizona has issued a license to Sunday Goods to locate a dispensary within the southern Scottsdale CHAA,” states the March 15 rezoning narrative summited to the City of Scottsdale. “Through a variety of circumstances and restrictions, the location is downtown Scottsdale, adjacent to the Galleria.”

Scottsdale city staff recommended approval of the dispensary application, including zoning change and CUP operations having cited all state-mandated criteria had been met .

About 48 hours prior to the scheduled public hearing a legal challenge was filed, which among other things, forces a super-majority vote — a total of five votes — of Scottsdale City Council members to approve both the zoning change and CUP application .

Approximately two hours prior to the Oct. 1 public hearing, Jordan Rose, founder of the Rose Law Firm, alerted Scottsdale City Council to a call for continuance.

“We look forward to presenting this item on [Nov.] 12th and thank you for the time this will allow to talk more with all of you,” Ms. Rose said at the council meeting .

For Scottsdale Councilwoman Virginia Korte, she says she was surprised by the request for a continuance.

Scottsdale Councilwoman Virginia Korte

“Yes, 95 percent of the people who are contacting me are in favor of the medical marijuana use,” she said of those who have spoken with her regarding the project. “The individuals, who are against it, there are two individuals who have other motives then shall we say: A simple opposition to the use. One individual, in particular, activated some of the property owners around this Sunday Goods site — that they then created a legal protest.”

Ms. Korte contends the location is a good one for medical marijuana, the business will not bring in an unsavory clientele and patients today in Scottsdale and northern Tempe need a closer option.

“I think it is a good place. Right now, individuals who possess a medical marijuana card are forced to drive north — including those who live in Tempe as well,” she said. “I think it is a good location and appropriate use for that site.” — Virginia Korte, Scottsdale councilwoman

The project has been under municipal scrutiny for nearly two years, Ms. Korte points out.

“They had really done all the groundwork and the appropriate accommodations to make this happen,” she said.

“The fact that a legal protest arose in a midnight hour is interesting. They have been working with nearby property owners for a year and a half. The compromises have been made — I think it is worth looking into the motivations to the decisions of the property owners for the protest.”

You gotta fight, for your right

Scottsdale architect Daniel Spiro — along with former Councilman David Ortega — have taken on the fight against the medical marijuana proposal, which they say is based upon zoning and use requirements not met.

“There is a storm brewing here,” Mr. Spiro said. “It really begins to hit on some fundamental questions regarding why the General Plan of Scottsdale is not being followed.”

A view of a sign signifying Old Town Scottsdale in the heart of the community. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Mr. Spiro, an architect by trade who owns an office building at 4260 N. Brown Ave., says the proposal’s sought-after entitlements and CUP provisions violates the General Plan — and there is not enough parking.

In all, eight parking stalls are required by city code.

“There are two people, Mr. Bohall (another property owner) and myself that really are the two driving forces behind gathering the entire neighborhood,” Mr. Spiro said of the legal protest now on file at City Hall. “We are not a voice of the minority we are the majority of what makes the Brown Avenue district.”

Mr. Spiro points to a Planning Commission recommendation vote — one that was 6 to 1 with Larry Kush the lone dissenting vote — as curious.

“The question is why would the [Planning Commission] vote on something that has not really complied?” he asked.

“We felt like the city was very receptive to the developer and the legal representation. We are the people, and we are the Old Town business owners. I think, in part, by obtaining a use permit they are driving away a preschool. You cannot have a church or school within proximity — they are driving a vital community institution away all for the purpose of their enterprise.” — Daniel Spiro, Scottsdale architect and proprietor

According to the Oct. 1 city staff report, a pre-school does operate about 250 feet away and a Christian Science Reading room is directly adjacent to the north of the proposed location.

“The pre-school plans to relocate and will no longer be in operation when the dispensary opens for operation, and the Reading Room is under contract to be purchased by the applicant,” Scottsdale Planner Bryan Cluff stated in his report to council. “There is a stipulation of approval included in Attachment 2, which validates the Conditional Use Permit as such time the pre-school and Reading Room are no longer in operation.”

Mr. Spiro claims a cohesive downtown district is what ought to be pursued in Old Town and a medical marijuana dispensary isn’t the right fit.

“Instead of having a cohesive downtown district, that has a vision, which you are trying to make it with uniform zoning, you are inviting some questionable uses,” he said.

“From my perspective, it is the wrong location. I think they are exercising some scorched-Earth tactics. Presently, we are beginning to have discussions with the developers to develop a vision for this part of town.”

Within city staff reports, Mr. Spiro elaborates on the emerging Old Town vision in an Aug. 29 submitted comment to the Scottsdale Planning Commission.

“Several owners on my side of the block have expressed their interest in building a multistory, mixed-use midrise on our properties,” the submitted comment states.

“Together we constitute approximately 60% of the block. Our vision is consistent with the city’s plan, yet no investor or developer will consider investing in a mixed-use residential/commercial building next to a pot dispensary. A medical pot dispensary belongs in CVS or Walgreens, not in a residential neighborhood where kids grow up.”

A matter of principal

Mr. Ortega, an outspoken critic of the proposal, contends the issue rests on principle.

“The cases are not a referendum about medical marijuana,” he contends.

“Strictly speaking, the state of Arizona mandates that marijuana dispensaries stay away from schools and that they must provide on-site parking. Why? Because impaired or otherwise, patients need access. Both the marijuana dispensary use permit and re-zoning applications are defective and undermine the city ordinances and downtown constituents.”

David Ortega

Mr. Ortega, who is also an Old Town proprietor, takes direct issue with the principle of the PR firm representing the applicant.

“Jason Rose asks the city to ignore the defects,” he said squarely. “When called out, Sunday Goods, acts like they knew of the defects all along. The re-zoning case is doubly defective.”

Mr. Ortega believes the applicants asked the city to ignore the fact that the General Plan prohibits the medical dispensary use in central and Old Town business zones, describing it as “violating the spirit and land use elements per General Plan.”

Mr. Rose, a paid spokesman for the effort, says this may be the first time business owners in Old Town Scottsdale are lobbying for more development in the face of offering critical medicine to those in need.

Jason Rose

“We have done extensive polling on this issue before the application was filed — the project, by an overwhelming margin, the public was in support,” he said. “This was a licensed issued, by the state of Arizona that was issued in 2016 — this was not anyone’s idea. This is the state of Arizona saying this is one of the most under-served areas.”

Mr. Rose admits the controversy surrounding this project is perplexing.

“This might be the first time someone is making a political play in favor of developers over patients,” he said. “Their claims a supposed high-rise development plan can’t occur because of a dispensary is a real head scratcher . There are four dispensaries in and around the Scottsdale Airpark and they don’t seem to have any issues with development and redevelopment in that part of the world.”

Independent Newsmedia Arizona Managing Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at tthornton@newszap.com