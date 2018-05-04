Register for Scottsdale Community College’s Culinary Kids Camp coming in June

Scottsdale Community College’s Culinary Arts program is offering a Culinary Kids Camp with the first one starting June 4.
Six sessions of the camp will be held June 4-7, June 11-14 and June 18-21, for ages 11-15, according to a press release. Camp sessions are offered in morning and afternoon blocks. Classes are non-credit.
Students will learn practical cooking techniques for basic meals in the school’s Culinary Arts kitchen at 9000 E. Chaparral Road in Scottsdale. The camp will be led by Chef Trena Jones, who will guide campers in preparing breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.
Participants will receive a logo apron, chef’s hat, printed recipes and experience preparing food in a commercial setting, the release said.
“Each camp session will have a strong focus on healthy cooking techniques the students can use at home,” Chef Jones said in a prepared statement.
Registration cost $225 per camper. Each camp session is limited to 15 students, the release noted.
Parents can register their child for camp at the SCC Admissions Office or call 480-423-6100.
For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2wcZ1po. Contact Darlene Hoeg at 480-423-6578 or darlene.hoeg@scottsdalecc.edu.
