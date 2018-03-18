Registration opens for Valley of the Sun JCC summer camps

The Valley of Sun JCC has begun registering children for its 10 week Shemesh Summer Camp in Scottsdale, May 29-Aug. 3.
Shemesh Summer Camp at The J offers an array of camp options, including traditional, sports and specialty camps. Children entering grades 2-4 enjoy specialty camp options such as engineering with LEGOS, circus school, arts and theater, science and sports.
Activities are led by Shemesh partners Mad Science, Bricks 4 Kidz and Circus School of Arizona, according to a press release.
Campers entering K-1 are offered Kindergarden Blast-off or Fly into First Grade to help them prepare for school with fun and enriching activities.
All camps include age-appropriate activities, free swim, special guests, daily snacks and enriching weekly field trips.
“With 10 weeks of fun-filled, unique activities, Shemesh has something for everyone. Whether you are looking for a traditional camp experience or a specialty camp with focus on art, sports, cooking, science, even circus, we have incredible camp options to fill the entire summer,” said Megan Rich, director of youth and camp.
Shemesh Summer Camp at The J is licensed and accredited by the American Camp Association. All are welcome regardless of faith or background.
To review all the camp options and to register, visit vosjcc.org/shemeshsummer.
