RELEVÉ Financial Group offers retirement workshops this summer starting July 12

RELEVÉ Financial Group is hosting four seminars for residents to learn about the new Scottsdale firm while receiving retirement information.

The community can meet Dawn Jurkovich, RELEVÉ Financial Group president, as well as learn about the firm’s approach to planning and investing at the “Retirement Headwinds” workshop 6:30 p.m., July 12 at Toll Brothers Adero Canyon, 13484 N. Stone View Trail in Fountain Hills; 6 p.m. July 24 at Appaloosa Library, 7377 E. Silverstone Drive in Scottsdale. August dates to be announced.

After more than 20 years advising global clients from offices in Minnesota, Ms. Jurkovich is expanding her wealth management practice by opening new offices from Fountain Hills to Lake Havasue City, according to a press release.

She and her team of wealth advisors will offer investment advice, retirement planning and financial coaching to individuals and small businesses.

“The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that there are already nearly 1.5 personal financial advisors for every 1,000 Arizona residents,” said Ms. Jurkovich in a prepared statement. “We chose to expand here anyway because I can safely say that RELEVÉ Financial Group delivers a distinctive brand of wealth management services. The financial advice industry is evolving, and Relevé is leading the way.”

Not only did Ms. Jurkovich open offices in Arizona, but she moved her entire family to Fountain Hills as well, she stated.

“I wanted to live in a community that RELEVÉ serves. Amanda Wray, a RELEVÉ advisor, has lived in Fountain Hills for several years. We are thrilled to be able to share our approach to financial security—and life planning—with investors in Scottsdale and Lake Havasu City, while continuing to serve our current clients,” Ms. Jurkovich added.

