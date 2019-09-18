Renovated Drinkwater underpass reopens

The Drinkwater underpass in Old Town Scottsdale has reopened after being closed for more than a year. (Photo by City of Scottsdale)

The Drinkwater underpass under Civic Center has reopened.

The underpass and parts of the plaza were closed in July 2018 when concrete deterioration from leaking fountains and irrigation was discovered during inspection work.

Repair work began in December 2018.

The renovated underpass now consists of two tunnels with improved lighting, but most importantly several structural changes have made the bridge and underpass safer.

Renovation work continues in the Civic Center, which is scheduled to reopen later this fall, according to city officials.

Drinkwater Boulevard is one of two streets that make a couplet to route traffic around the slower speed limits, traffic and pedestrians of Old Town Scottsdale.

During the underpass closure, traffic increased by approximately 30% on Miller Road.

A view of a piece of Scottsdale Public Art depicting the word “Love” at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. (File photo)

The Drinkwater Bridge was constructed in the mid 1980’s creating the Civic Center Mall area which has evolved as the city’s civic and arts headquarters. The structure supports open space including grass and trees, the LOVE statue and the fountains which were installed as part of the bridge project.

In early 2014 staff was notified that there were sections of failing concrete located under the structure and as a result contracted with Caruso Turley Scott to investigate the cause of the failing concrete.

The findings revealed several areas of the structure that are failing due to water intrusion through the deck, due to leaking within the fountain structure, irrigation of landscaping and an insufficient drainage system, and waterproofing membrane that had exceeded its service life.

