Renovations at Scottsdale Stadium enter final design stage

Major renovations at Scottsdale Stadium are moving forward as a master plan process is concluding and requests for proposals are being issued to enter design and build phases.
Spring training home of the San Francisco Giants, the Old Town Scottsdale stadium also hosts a variety of other development leagues and community events, according to a press release. The stadium is at 7408 E. Osborn Road.
Scottsdale City Council recently approved $5 million for the design and build process to begin, the press release stated.
The process will review areas within the master plan, which calls for improved seating and shade at the stadium, additional viewing areas, expansions to the clubhouse, player training areas and special event spaces.
Scottsdale Stadium is the only Cactus League venue located in a downtown setting and opened on its current site in 1956. The stadium was completely rebuilt in 1992 and was last renovated in 2005.
It seats 12,000 for baseball.
The proposed renovations will boost the stadium’s position as a premier spring training venue and add features to make it a year-round multi-use event center that takes advantage of its location in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.
Final construction costs are not known but are estimated to be between $40-$60 million, the press release stated.
The $5 million design cost will be paid for through the city’s Tourism Development Fund, which receives money from Scottsdale’s hotel bed tax. The fund may be one of several sources to help fund future construction costs once final design is completed.
The Scottsdale City Council will have to approve final construction contracts and funding prior to work commencing. In addition to the city’s contribution, facility partners who will be involved with the project include the San Francisco Giants, Scottsdale Charros and concessionaires who will assist with financial support and sponsorships.
The city is in the process of selecting a team that would complete the final design/build and handle construction if approved by the city council, the press release stated.
The city hopes to approve a contract with the design-build team in July which would allow the first phase of construction to begin at the end of spring training 2019. The renovations will be delivered in multiple phases to allow spring training and Arizona Fall League baseball to continue at the stadium with minimal impact.
Get more details on the planned renovations by visiting ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “stadium renovations”
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.