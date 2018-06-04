Report: suspect of recent string of Scottsdale murders dead

Local law enforcement officials are investigating a string of murders in the Scottsdale area, police officials say.

Between Thursday, May 31, and Saturday, June 2, four people have been shot and killed, according to Scottsdale Police Department officials, and three of the murders are believed to be connected.

At 7:01 a.m. Monday, June 4, Scottsdale Police Department tweeted they were attempting suspect contact at a local hotel.

Published news reports soon after made claims the suspect has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Extended Stay hotel near Shea Boulevard and 68th Street.

Police say the May 31 shooting and subsequent death of Steven Pitt is related to the death of two female victims at an Old Town Scottsdale law firm: Burt Feldman Greneir at 7509 E. First St.

At 2:15 p.m. on Friday, June 1, Scottsdale patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the area of First Street and 75th Street, officials say.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female victim with a gunshot wound to the head, police say. The victim had walked to a bus parked in the intersection to ask for help. The Scottsdale Fire Department transported the female victim to an area hospital where she later died.

Officers followed a trail to blood to a business east on First Street, officials say. Once inside, they discovered a second adult female victim who was deceased from a gunshot wound.

The victims have been identified as Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49.

Both women worked as paralegals at Burt Feldman Greneir. Police say their investigation has determined this double homicide is related to the shooting of Steven Pitt on May 31 in Phoenix.

Mr. Pitt, was a prominent forensic psychiatrist who had consulted in high-profile murder cases, according to The Washington Post. He was shot outside his office in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, The Post reported.

On Saturday, June 2, SPD announced it was investigating another shooting at a business at 8010 E. Morgan Trail Suite, No. 1. Marshall Levine, 72, was identified as the victim. Mr. Levine was found deceased in his office by an acquaintance at approximately 12:10 a.m. on June 2, police say.

The acquaintance immediately called 9-1-1; evidence indicated that Mr. Levine had been shot, police say.

On Monday, June 4, Scottsdale police tweeted that both Scottsdale and Phoenix police departments were attempting suspect contact at a hotel on 69th Street.

“Phoenix & Scottsdale PDs are currently attempting suspect contact at the Extended Stay Hotel located at 10660 N. 69th St. @phoenixpolice and Scottsdale PD PIO’s are in route,” Scottsdale police officials posted on Twitter.

Phoenix & Scottsdale PDs are currently attempting suspect contact at the Extended Stay Hotel located at 10660 N 69th St. @phoenixpolice and Scottsdale PD PIO’s are in route. Media staging will be at 70th St & Shea (Walgreens). This is related to the recent homicides. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 4, 2018

The investigation is on-going and no further details are available at this time, police say.

