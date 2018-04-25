Residents can report concerns with the new Scottsdale EZ online service

Scottsdale EZ, a new online service makes it easier for residents to report problems with city facilities or services like a broken streetlight, a fresh pothole or a missing trash can.
Scottsdale EZ is a single, mobile-optimized system that lets you quickly report issues and provides the city with a consolidated tracking and reporting system, according to a press release. People are encouraged to notify the city if something needs to be looked at or fixed.
To report issues and get them addressed:
- Visit ScottsdaleAZ.gov/EZ on your desktop or mobile device, or search online for “Scottsdale EZ” to find the application link
- Enter the request or issue in the search bar, select a top request or browse by category
- Choose an address related to the request, or use your device’s GPS to pinpoint the location of the issue
- Provide details and submit a photo, if applicable
- Review your information and submit it
- Allow time for city staff to respond to you, confirming they’ve received your request
The more accurate information you provide when submitting a request, the quicker it can be assigned to staff and get resolved, the release adds.
