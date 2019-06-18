Resnick & Louis Scottsdale attorneys honored on Super Lawyers list

Michael Altaffer is one of two Scottsdale attorneys named to the Super Lawyers 2019 list. (Submitted photo)

Resnick & Louis, P.C. has announced five of its attorneys have been named to the 2019 Super Lawyers and Rising Star lists.

The lists, compiled by Super Lawyers Magazine, honor top attorneys across the country for their work and professional achievements.

Brian Axt

Brian Axt and Michael Altaffer — both partners in Resnick & Louis’ Scottsdale office — have been named to the Super Lawyers 2019 List. Attorneys are judged via 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievements, according to a press release.

Michael Altaffer specializes in personal injury and property damage defense cases. Mr. Altaffer has made the Super Lawyers list for five straight years, beginning in 2015.

Brian Axt’s practice areas focus on product and professional liability, civil litigation, insurance, construction, and transportation defense cases. Mr. Axt has also been on the Rising Star list since 2017.

Andrew Kurpanek, Prescott Jones, and Rahysa Vargas have been named to the Rising Star Attorney List for 2019.

The Rising Star list is for attorneys 40 years old or younger, or for lawyers who have been in practice for 10 years or less. Attorneys honored on that list go through the same peer and professional vetting as those on the Super Lawyers list, the press release stated.

Mr. Jones is a partner in Resnick & Louis’ Las Vegas office, specializing in complex litigation cases including those related to real estate and construction. Ms. Vargas is based in south Florida, and Mr. Kurpanek is an attorney in the firm’s Denver office.

“We are excited and honored that attorneys across our firm and practice areas have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers and Rising Star lists. The achievements are well deserved and show our steadfast commitment and the high level of work we do every day for our clients,” Mitch Resnick, co-founder of Resnick & Louis, said in a prepared statement.

Scottsdale-based Resnick & Louis has 18 office across 10 states and opened a new office in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year, adding to its Florida footprint.

