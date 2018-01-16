Retired air marshal speaks to Circumnavigators Club

From left, Ray Olson, Linda Gruber, and Steve Smith gathered for the recent meeting of the Desert Chapter of the Curcumnavigators Club. (submitted photo)

The Desert Chapter of the Circumnavigators Club’s recent luncheon meeting focused on the topic of “Safety and Security in Our Skies.”

Retired from service as a federal air marshal, Steve Smith addressed the group at the Arizona Country Club. Mr. Smith at one time managed both the national physical security and computer security programs for the Federal Aviation Association, according to a press release.

The Circumnavigators Club, headquartered in New York City, is an educational, social and philanthropic group with chapters across the U.S. as well as Canada, the United Kingdom and Singapore. The club was started in 1902.

Mr. Smith is a member of the Washington D.C. chapter, the press release stated.

The Desert Chapter’s next gathering is set for the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 7. The event will include dinner followed by attendance at a lecture on Japanese culture — part of the “Discovery” series sponsored by Scottsdale ARts.

For more details on the Circumnavigators Club or their next event, visit Circumnavigators.org.

