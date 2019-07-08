Rose Law Group adds Olen Lenets to litigation team

Olen Lenets has joined Scottsdale-based Rose Law Group. (Submitted photo)

Rose Law Group pc, the largest woman-led law firm in Arizona’s history, has announced its addition of attorney Olen Lenets to the firm’s litigation department.

Mr. Lenets brings a diverse body of legal experience to RLG that will help the firm serve its clients and grow its litigation and other practice groups, according to a press release.

Mr. Lenets has represented clients in real estate and commercial litigation matters. He has also analyzed local ordinances and municipal codes to help clients with permits, licenses and zoning variances. He has worked with a wide variety of clients including homeowners and a marijuana dispensary.

Mr. Lenets was born in the Ukraine and lived in Germany and Ohio before his family moved to Arizona. He played on the 2007 State Volleyball Championship team at Desert Vista High School and now plays adult ice hockey, the press release stated.

Mr. Lenets graduated with honors with a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Arizona. He served as design editor for the “Daily Wildcat” newspaper. Mr. Lenets received his Juris Doctor from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

“I am thrilled to join Rose Law Group and join the firm’s excellent team of innovative lawyers,” Mr. Lenets said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to helping the firm enhance its abilities to assist our clients with litigation, cannabis and other matters.”

He was a member of the Criminal Law Society and clerked for Arizona Court of Appeals Judge Jon Thompson. Mr. Lenets served a bailiff for the court as part of his clerkship.

“Olen has a diverse legal background and competitive drive. He is a valuable addition to our Litigation Department,” Rose Law Group Founder and President Jordan Rose said in a prepared statement. “His work on real estate, zoning, permitting, cannabis and litigation matters bring unique insights that will greatly benefit both our firm and our clients.”

For more information on Rose Law Group, visit roselawgroup.com.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.