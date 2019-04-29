Rosewood Ranch Estates model home opened in Scottsdale recently. (Photo by Marc Boisclair)

Scottsdale-based Rosewood Homes was honored as “Small Volume Builder of the Year” at the 34th Annual MAME Awards held recently as over 450 people attended Arizona’ homebuilding awards gala.



Conducted by the Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona and held at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Rosewood Homes was recognized by a panel of independent industry judges as “Small Volume Builder of the Year” for the third consecutive year in Metro Phoenix for Rosewood’s efforts, according to a press release.



“We have a dedicated, creative and hard-working team that is passionate about homebuilding that extends throughout our entire organization,” David M. Kitnick, founder and president of Rosewood Homes, said in a prepared statement.

“We treat each Rosewood home and each new Rosewood neighborhood as something very special that we hope people will enjoy for generations.”



In addition to earning the award for the third consecutive year, Rosewood Homes also recently earned the prestigious 2019 “Eliant Homebuyers Choice Award” for providing the “Best Overall Purchase & Ownership Experience” in America determined by over 150,000 comprehensive homeowner surveys where homeowners evaluated their new home, their homebuilder and their overall home ownership experience during their first year of ownership.



This marked the fifth time in the past 10-years that Rosewood Homes has been ranked No. 1 by homeowners in one of the homebuilding industry’s most coveted awards, the press release stated.



Rosewood Homes is currently building homes in four neighborhoods in Metro Phoenix including Rosewood Golf Villas, Rosewood Grove, Rosewood Ranch Estates and Rosewood Summit Estates. Go to RosewoodHomes.com.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.