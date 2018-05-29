Rotarians learn about WestWorld’s possibilities, Scottsdale’s Sister Cities partnership

WestWorld, located in the “heart of Scottsdale” at the base of the McDowell Mountains, offers limitless possibilities for event planners and is a noted world-class destination, stated Rotarian Virginia Korte, introducing WestWorld of Scottsdale General Manager Brian Dygert.

He was the luncheon speaker at a recent Rotary Club of Scottsdale meeting at Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion where he provided Rotarians and their guests with WestWorld’s demographics, according to a press release.

Annual statistical data shared included: 386 acre property with 12 acres of turf field; 11,000 vehicle parking spaces; 16,000 square feet of conference, banquet and hospitality space; more than 470 RV spaces with utilities and water hookups; 119 events – 64 equestrian and 55 special events; 518 total days of use with 151 days of multiple events; and 870,000 attendance with expected growth of 15-20 percent each year.

Mr. Dygert provided an update about the Tony Nelson Equestrian Center with more than 330,000 square feet of climate-controlled event space. He stated WestWorld expects in the future to address additional parking, new events, continued good neighbor support and using additional acreage, the release said.

In addition to an overview of WestWorld’s Monterra banquet and catering service options, he answered questions about the facility budget, staffing, tax benefits to Scottsdale and the expedience of facility turnover between events such as daily cleaning more than 600 horse stalls, accommodating more than 2,000 horses at the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona event.

Honorary member Mayor Jim Lane also provided members with an update of the city of Scottsdale and Scottsdale Sister Cities Association, Inc., a partnership many Rotary Club of Scottsdale members support as it promotes international friendship and goodwill through programs including student, educational, cultural and economic development exchanges creating long-term international partnerships.

Mayor Lane spoke about his and Rotarian Max Rumbaugh’s recent cultural exchange visit to sister city Marrakech, Morocco, the release added, noting that Scottsdale has eight sister cities: Alamos, Sonora, Mexico; Interlaken, Switzerland; Cairns, Queensland, Australia; Kingston, Ontario, Canada; Haikou, Hainan, China; Marrakech, Morocco; Uasin Gishu, Kenya; and Killarney, Ireland.

Visitors to club meetings are welcome. For more information about the Rotary Club of Scottsdale see: scottsdalerotary.org or call 480-945-6158.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.