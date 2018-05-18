Rotary Club of Scottsdale has Paul Harris Days honoring founder, members

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale holds Paul Harris Days every spring and fall at multiple meeting sites as members host the event to honor the founder and fellowship with each other.

Paul Harris Day is an opportunity for club members to learn more about each other by gathering in small groups, in members’ offices or other locations just as Rotary International’s founders did a century ago, according to a press release.

“Rotating” between members offices is how the name Rotary was established, the release noted, describing “the world’s first and most international service club,” founded by Mr. Harris, a lawyer who formed the Rotary on Feb. 23, 1905 with other business men in Chicago.

The release added that through his vision of service and fellowship, Rotary membership has grown worldwide to more than 30,000 clubs in 161 countries with more than 1.3 million members.

Club members who hosted Paul Harris Spring 2018 meetings were: Carroll Huntress at Sugar Bowl; Gwyn Jones at Salvation Army’s Kroc Corp Community Center; Kent Hammond at Rudolph & Hammond, LLC; Jim Flynn at his architectural office; Orme Lewis at his home; Don Loose at Loose, Brown & Hobkirk, P.C. Law Firm; John Auran at Town of Paradise Valley Courthouse; David MacIntyre at Arizona Best Real Estate; Jay Franz at Buchhalter Nemer Law Firm; John Campbell at Northern Trust Bank; and Steve Mountjoy at Arizona Bank.

Visitors to meetings are welcome. For more information about the Rotary Club of Scottsdale see www.scottsdalerotary.org. Call 480-945-6158.

