Rotary Club of Scottsdale welcomes Scottsdale Arts CEO

Scottsdale is known throughout the world for its popular arts environment, and much of that reputation is due to the efforts of Scottsdale Arts.

Gerd Wuestemann, CEO of Scottsdale Arts, recently spoke to members of The Rotary Club of Scottsdale and shared an overview of the size and objectives of the local organization.

The luncheon meeting was held July 30 at Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.

When introducing Mr. Wuestemann, Rotarian Tim Baughman stated that Mr. Wuestemann oversees 71 full-time and 104 part-time staffers at Scottsdale Arts, whose mission since 1987, is to create diverse visual, performing and public arts experiences that engage the community.

Mr. Wuestemann holds a doctorate of musical arts from the University of Arizona, a master’s of musical arts from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, spent a post-graduate year at The Julliard School in New York City and holds a master’s of music from Hochschile fur Musik in Frankfurt, Germany.

Mr. Wuestemann, stated Scottsdale Art’s performances include world-class artists to community theater. Over 44,000 tickets are sold annually at over 100 events.

He talked about the Scottsdale Arts Festival that features over 3,500 local art buyers; Sunday A’fair with over 40,000 attendees; Discovery Japan and other events highlighting foreign cultures; and the many record breaking culinary events.

According to Mr. Wuestemann, Scottsdale Arts is nationally recognized and has formed a number of public art partnerships, including with City of Scottsdale and ADOT.

Mr. Wuestemann provided attendees with an overview of Scottsdale Art’s budget, income, expense, ROI and investment figures; of the extensive $7.5 million dollar accredited and significant art collection/inventory.

Scottsdale Arts provides many educational and outreach opportunities for people of all ages through its summer camps, weekly creative aging programs and its Boys and Girls Club partnership.

He stated that he hopes to serve Scottsdale Arts through “engagement, partnerships, focus on artistic quality and innovative and diverse programming.”

For more information about the Rotary Club of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org. Visitors to Club meetings are always welcome. Call 480-945-6158.