Don Loose named president of Rotary Club of Scottsdale

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale has announced that Don Loose will serve as 2019-20 club president.

Don Loose will serve as president of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale in 2019-20.

Don Loose founded Loose Law Group, P.C. (formerly Loose, Brown & Hobkirk, P.C.) in 1982 and practices in the areas of business law, trial practice, and estate planning; and authored two books, “Arizona Laws 101: A Handbook for Non-Lawyers” and “Estate Planning in Arizona: What you Need to Know.”

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale, founded in 1954, is a charitable organization with members dedicated to serving their community and fostering fellowship among Scottsdale’s professional community.

The club is committed to carrying on the traditions and values that were first founded by Rotary International over 114 years ago.

The 2019-20 Rotary Club of Scottsdale board officers include: Don Loose, president; Christopher West, president-elect; John Campbell, vice president; Richard Signeski, secretary; Dale Gray, treasurer.

The club’s 2019-20 board of directors include Dave Pastor, Barry Kaplan, Gary Chontos, Ann Lyter, Larry Krueger and Joe Cusack. Kent Hammond, will serve as the club’s foundation board president.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org or call 480-945-6158.