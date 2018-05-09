Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Foundation recently awards $78,000 in individual scholarships

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale held its annual Rotary Youth Day luncheon to honor and celebrate Club 2018 individual educational scholarship award winners, parents and student advisors.
According to a press release, attendees enjoyed a luncheon at Scottsdale McCormick Ranch’s Golf Club Pavilion where
Rotarian Sara Crosby-Hartman announced scholarship recipients on behalf of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Foundation.
The following 2018 individual scholarships were awarded:
- The Bob & Louise McCall Visual Arts $10,000 Scholarship – Drew Dodge from Chaparral High School
- The Colonel Park Shaw – First Responder $2,500 Scholarship: Nathaniel Zachariah from Arcadia High School
- The Norval O. Tyler Scholarship $1,000 Scholarships (facilitated by Helen and Robb Tyler): Jose Fernandez from Coronado High School
The following targeted scholarships of $7,500 for first-place winners, $5,000 for second-place winners and $1,000 for third-place winners were:
- Peter J Fish Science and Technology: First Place – Sarah Perleberg, Saguaro High School; Second Place – Allison Mason from Chaparral High School; Third Place – Javier Morales, Coronado High School
- Business: First Place – Cecilia Forshey from Arcadia High School and Second Place – Spencer Scher from Chaparral High School
- Vocational/Technical Trade: First Place – Brisa Marroquin from Arcadia High School and Second Place – Therese (Tessa) Sorrells from Chaparral High School
- Performing Arts: First Place – Jacob Staudenmaier from Arcadia High School and Second Place – Eric Flayton from Chaparral High School
- Athletics: First Place – Brenna Doyle from Chaparral High School; Second Place – Jack Spier from Arcadia High School; Third Place: Taeler Jones, from Coronado High School.
The 2018 Rotary Youth Leadership Award winners:
- Debanhi Reyes from Desert Mountain High School and Destiny Rodarte from Coronado High School.
The Rotary Club of Scottsdale Rotarians provide financial support to their youth and community projects through the Club’s Scottsdale Rotary Foundation, which is a separate not-for-profit corporation whose officers and board of directors are elected by the members of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale, the release noted.
All contributions to the Scottsdale Rotary Foundation are tax deductible. The Annual Club’s Golf Outing, 2018 Rotary Calendar sales, Tennis with a Cause fundraiser and individual member donations are the foundation’s primary funding sources, the release said.
At the Youth Day luncheon, the Club’s Rotary International In-Bound Youth Exchange students Valentina from Chile and Takuma from Japan provided presentations about their youth exchange experiences. Each took the opportunity to thank their host parents and acknowledge the club’s and Rotary International’s support of the international youth exchange program.
The Club annually sponsors, at $400 each, high school students who attend the “Speak Up” Rotary Youth Leadership Award Camp held in Ponderosa in Heber, the release stated about the leadership camp where students are empowered through challenging courses, inspirational presenters and activities.
The Club also supports a student mentoring program in which highschool students are matched with club members. The student and a Rotarian meet one-on-one to discuss career choices, the release said.
For more information: www.scottsdalerotary.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.