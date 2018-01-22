Russo and Steele brings array of collector vehicles to desert

Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions returned as more than 800 cars were expected to cross the block on Jan. 17-21, 2018 at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Locally-owned and operated in Scottsdale, Russo and Steele is nationally known as “the world’s most exciting collector automobile auction,” according to a press release, noting the event for having the most complete collection of fine collector automobiles available anywhere during Arizona Car Week.

The annual auction featured its well-established “Auction in the Round” accommodating buyers, sellers and spectators up-close and personal with vehicles, notes the release.

Not only did Arizona Car Week return with Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions, but the car event celebrated its 18th year with a new event layout, providing a premium concourse-style experience, showcasing the high quality and diverse range of offerings Russo and Steele’s reputation is built on.

