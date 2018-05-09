Sackos, Kriekard up for acting SUSD superintendent job

Leaders at Scottsdale Unified School District will be looking to replace its acting superintendent prior to hiring an interim superintendent, the governing board voted on Monday evening.
The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board at its Monday, May 7, meeting voted 4-0 to direct legal counsel to notify Dr. John Kriekard and Dr. Milissa Sackos the board would like to interview them for the position of acting superintendent.
Dr. Amy Fuller is serving as acting superintendent.
A Request for Qualifications process for the interim superintendent search will continue, Governing Board President Barbara Perleberg said.
SUSD’s General Counsel said the RFQ was sent out to nine vendors on May 1. Responses are due May 15, she said.
Dr. Sackos serves as SUSD’s executive director of support services; while Dr. Kriekard was suggested by local resident Rose Smith as a district leader during an April 12 discussion where the community was invited to give their input on the interim superintendent. Dr. Sackos was also nominated for the position by Governing Board candidate Mike Peabody at the meeting.
The Governing Board scheduled a 1:30 p.m. executive session where they were to discuss:
- Legal advice in order to consider its position and instruct its attorney regarding the public body’s position on Assistant Superintendent for Personnel and Specialized Services;
- Legal advice to consider its position and instruct its attorneys regarding teacher contract work days and teacher leave;
- Employment of acting superintendent, including acting superintendent’s role and organizational structure;
- Legal advice to consider its position and instruct its attorney regarding the public body’s position on Acting Superintendent role and contract terms; and
- Applicants for interim superintendent.
- Legal advice and in order to consider its position and instruct its attorneys regarding applicants for interim superintendent.
A permanent superintendent search is also expected to begin, with the position earmarked to start the 2019-20 school year.
Governing Board member Allyson Beckham was absent from the vote, as she left the executive session meeting at 3 p.m., officials noted.
Northeast Valley News Services Editor Melissa Fittro can be e-mailed at mfittro@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/melissafittro.