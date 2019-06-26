Salary increases, evaluations accepted for top Scottsdale officials as Padilla takes reins of City Attorney’s Office

Bruce Washburn is retiring as Scottsdale’s City Attorney (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Scottsdale City Council has named an acting city attorney in the wake of longtime attorney Bruce Washburn retiring.

On Tuesday, June 25, the City Council approved renewal of contract for four Charter officers following evaluations for City Manager Jim Thompson, City Auditor Sharron Walker, City Treasurer Jeff Nichols and City Clerk Carolyn Jagger.

During the same motion, the council named current deputy city attorney Joe Padilla as acting city attorney until a new attorney is appointed.

Mr. Padilla’s role as acting city attorney begins on Thursday, June 27. He has been with Scottsdale for 13 years, Public Affairs and Communications Director Kelly Corsette said.

Mr. Padilla will receive a 15% salary increase for the promotion, which will terminate when he is no longer the acting city attorney.

City Manager Jim Thompson (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Mr. Thompson’s contract will continue at a salary of $278,889; Ms. Walker’s contract will continue at a salary of $183,960; Mr. Nichols contract will continue at a salary of $203,697; and Ms. Jagger’s contract will continue at a salary of $181,529. All are to take effect in the first pay period of the next fiscal year — which begins July 1 — and stay in effect until Dec. 31, 2020.

The council voted unanimously to approve the Charter officers’ evaluations as well as Mr. Padilla’s appointment.

Earlier this month, on June 11, approval to increase council and mayor salaries was also unanimously approved; however, the increase will not take effect during the current term of the mayor or any councilmember in office when the ordinance was enacted.

The monthly salary increase of the six city council members will increase from $1,500 to $2,585; and the monthly salary of the mayor will increase from $3,000 to $4,250.

The salaries of mayor and council has not been increased since March 2000, according to a city staff report.

In April 2018, the council accepted the city manager’s citywide employee classification and compensation study, which showed the members of Scottsdale City Council are substantially below the average amounts paid by other Valley cities.

In 2018, the city councilmembers’ salaries were 69.31% below market and the mayor’s salary was 41.51% below market.

