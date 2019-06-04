Sand volleyball, taco fest approved as newest Scottsdale events

WestWorld is at 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale. (File photo)

New events will soon take place at WestWorld of Scottsdale as the local city council has recently approved two event agreements.

The Scottsdale City Council, at its regular May 14 meeting, authorized on consent contracts to allow the National Taco Championship – Arizona and the Scottsdale Beachfest to be held at the WestWorld facility, 16601 N. Pima Road.

Formerly held at the Salt River Fields, the agreement for The Taco Group to hold the taco championship at the facility is for a three-year term, according to a city staff report.

Details of the event agreement include what was considered a “fair” base use fee established by WestWorld staff. In 2019 the fee of $50,000 or 12% of gross revenue from the event, or whichever is greater, will be charged; while 2020 will have a fee $55,000 or 12% of event gross revenue, whichever is greater. But, if the event adds an event day, the fee increases to $82,500 or 12% of the gross revenue or whichever is greater.

In 2021, a base use fee of $60,000 or 12% of gross revenue from event, or whichever is greater will be assessed, the report detailed, noting that if the event adds an extra day, the base use fee increases to $90,000 or 12% of gross revenue or whichever is greater.

WestWorld and the The Taco Group will work with Scottsdale police and fire departments on keeping traffic impacts minimal. And, any parking company chosen for the event must be approved by WestWorld before the event, the report added.

Although WestWorld operations staff will be responsible for maintaining restrooms and trash pickup at the event, The Taco Group will pay for support services “at prevailing labor rates,” the staff report said.

Meanwhile, the local community and tourists can also look forward to another new event as Arizona Beach Camps will hold Scottsdale Beachfest — a sand volleyball event — at WestWorld. More than 500 attendees including exhibitors are expected at the event, which is projected to gross $20,000 for the first year, the staff report noted.

Mixing a social and educational component, the event will showcase youth and amateur adult sports along with competitive tournaments. Weekdays will be for kids’ camps with tournaments held Saturday and Sunday nights; Friday nights will be adult volleyball competitions. There will be food and beverages at the event.

Since WestWorld already purchases sand annually to use in a rotational program for equine arenas, it will provide and install sand for the base of the sand volleyball courts. According to the report, WestWorld staff met with the company, Arizona Beach Camps to discuss using the Equidome Arena floor for the competition.

Arizona Beach Camps LLC will also pay for support services. But, if the company decides to perform cleanup services instead, the facility must be returned in the same condition in which it was received, the staff report stated.

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.