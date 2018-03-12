SatisFacts awards Liv North Scottsdale for customer satisfaction

SatisFacts, a provider of resident surveys, recently announced winners of its 2017 National Resident Satisfaction Awards and six Liv Communities’ multifamily developments including Liv North Scottsdale.
The other five developments to win the Insite Awards for exceptional customer service and residential experiences: Liv Ahwatukee, Liv Arbors, Liv Avenida, Liv Northgate, and Liv Wildwood, according to a release.
“We are thrilled and honored to learn that Liv residents have enjoyed their lives at our communities and shared their experiences for others to learn about,” Heidi Arave, vice president, Liv Multifamily said in a prepared statement.
“It gives us great joy to know that building true community, through our residents, team members and business partners, means happy people living fuller lives. This designation is the ultimate compliment,”
StatisFacts surveys more than 3,000 residents across the U.S. to identify property management companies that deliver an outstanding resident experience, a release states.
The SatisFacts Index is the average score of prospective and current resident responses to questions measuring renters’ experiences, ranking key events and experiences from 1 (very unsatisfied) to 5 (very satisfied). Scores are based on resident responses to questions addressing a variety of categories.
Those categories include new customer experience; move in experience and satisfaction; service and maintenance request satisfaction; and intent to renew lease upon expiration.
In an attempt to enrich the lives of its residents, Liv Communities incorporates elements of technology, sustainability, wellness and community into its community designs.
Liv communities offer resort style state-of-the-art amenities including resort-style pools and spas, fully equipped fitness centers, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, game rooms, parks and walking paths.
