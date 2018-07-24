Save the date: 2018 Scottsdale International Film Festival

Scottsdale International Film Festival has announced the dates of its 2018 event, offering residents a chance to immerse themselves in culture and cinema.

Running Nov. 2-11, festival-goers experience and explore cinema from around the globe, featuring over 50 films, including indie gems and award-winning crowd-pleasers, documentary spotlights, and more, a press release states.

The opening night celebration kicks off on Friday, Nov. 2, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St. Patrons are invited to nix and mingle, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, and view the opening night film.

The festival then moves to the Harkins Shea 14, 7354 E. Shea Blvd. on Saturday, Nov. 3 to commence opening weekend with a full schedule of curated films showing on multiple screens.

Each weeknight from Monday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 9, the festival will feature one film.

On the final festival weekend of Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11, another full slate of films on multiple screens will be shown leading up to the closing night film on Sunday evening, the press release stated.

Festival films and schedule will be announced on Oct. 1. To learn more about the festival and about ticket information, visit Scottsdalefilmfestival.com.

