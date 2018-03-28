SCC Inclusiveness Month features events, discussions, exhibits in April

Scottsdale Community College will celebrate Inclusiveness Month with events, exhibitions and entertainment throughout the month of April.
Aimed at sharing the college’s commitment to inclusiveness, sustainability and cultural awareness, the programming for Inclusiveness Month is in its fifth year, according to a press release, adding that it has grown from a day of events to a month-long recognition.
Inclusiveness Month is sponsored by the school’s Inclusiveness Council, Sustainability Action Council, Center for Civic and Global Engagement and the MCCCD Office for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Engagement.
All programs and events are free to attend and open to the public. Scottsdale Community College is at 9000 E. Chaparral Road.
April 2-27: Inclusiveness Display, SCC Library: The library hosts an exhibit including posters, photos and memorabilia that highlights SCC’s commitment to inclusiveness.
8 a.m. – noon April 5: Diversity Leadership Alliance Workshop in the Turquoise Room; SCC partners with the DLA to offer, “Freeland: From Massacres to Mascots,” a workshop on Native people, their history and current experiences to dispel myths and misconceptions about American Indian history.
- Register at www.diversityleadershipalliance.net
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. April 5: Retro Muse, LC Courtyard; Open mic forum lets SCC artists share their writing, poetry, music, acting and other talents. The theme is “Expressions of Inclusion.”
1:30- 3 p.m. April 5: Racism: Winners and Losers? Turquoise Room; This Dialogue Across Differences event is coordinated and initiated by the Council of Student Leaders and moderated by Jacque Starks from the Maricopa Office of Diversity, Equty, Inclusion & Engagement.
April 9-14: 6th Annual Genocide Awareness Week
- The sixth annual Genocide Awareness Week program will feature presentations, exhibits and displays throughout the week examining genocides committed throughout history and present day.
6 p.m. April 11: Film screening, LC383; “Los que se quedan” – Those Who Remain – reflects the impact of migration on families and villages left behind by those who traveled north for work.
April 19: The In Thing, Cafeteria/SC East Patio
- The In Thing is the signature festival event of the month to include:
– Student club and cultural fair and activities
– Earth Day and sustainability displays and activities
– Mr. and Miss Indian SCC performance and blessing
– Indigenous Enterprise Dance Troupe performance
– Salsa and cumbia dance lessons
– SCC Dance Department performance
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IaDAXn.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.