SCC School of Film+Theatre presents “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”

Scottsdale Community College School of Film+Theatre shows the stage play, “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot,” in March.

Scottsdale Community College School of Film+Theatre presents the stage play “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” by Steven Adly Guirgis.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on March 2, 3, 9; matinee performances 2 p.m. on March 3 and 10 at the Performing Arts Center, Scottsdale Community College, 9000 E. Chaparral Road.

The play, re-examines the plight and fate of the New Testament’s “most infamous and unexplained sinner,” according to a press release, adding that “the courtroom drama is set in a time-bending, darkly comic world between heaven and hell.”

“Two thousand plus years later and we’re still grappling with how we feel about Judas Iscariot,” said Bill True, co-chair of the School of Film+Theatre, in a prepared statement. “On one hand, he’s the ultimate betrayer and the most vilified character in the New Testament. On the other hand, some have taken a much more forgiving view.”

Directed by Mr. True, lead student actors in the play are Andy Cahoon as El-Fayoumi, Mary Townsend as Judge Cunningham, and John Hull as Judas.

Performances are free to attend with a reservation and open to the public. The play contains adult content and is not suitable for children.

Reservations: LastDaysOfJudasSCC.eventbrite.com.

