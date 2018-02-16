School officials give CSI update at Business United event

Local business leaders gathered on Wednesday, Feb. 14, for an update on the Coronado Success Initiative, an overhaul on Scottsdale Unified School District’s Coronado High School.
One year after the program’s initial launch, Scottsdale Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell and Dr. Amy Fuller, who helps oversee the CSI at Coronado High School, gave a presentation to Business United for Scottsdale Schools.
During the presentation at SkySong Center – The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center, 1475 N. Scottsdale Road, Drs. Birdwell and Fuller shared measurable progress of the innovative program, including:
- Number of students with a GPA below 2.0 – down 38 percent
- Number of students failing a course – down 17 percent
- Number of students applying to ASU, NAU, U of A this school year – 93 (up from 57 last year)
- Percentage of students who filled out applications on “College & Career Day” – 70 percent
“I noticed early in my Governing Board role that graduation and college attainment were not even across all of our SUSD students,” SUSD Governing Board Vice President Kim Hartmann, said in a prepared statement.
“CSI is changing that outcome for the better. Ensuring every student achieves their full potential is the goal, and sometimes it requires the commitment of an entire community.”
The CSI aims to create a new future for the students of SUSD’s second oldest high school, where the graduation rate has been falling and fewer students have been taking college-entrance tests in recent years, according to a press release.
SUSD and Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College at Arizona State University kicked off the CSI in January of 2017 with the financial backing of the Scottsdale Charros.
