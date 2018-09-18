Schweiker pursues seat at Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board of Directors

Renowned businessman and former Paradise Valley Councilman Dan Schweiker has is announcing his campaign for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board of Directors.

Mr. Schweiker brings both his business and track record of finding solutions that work for diverse groups of people to the position, which oversees policy at the Central Arizona Project as part of an elected, 15-member board, according to a press release.

“Finding long-term solutions to our water crisis is one of the most important factors in ensuring a healthy, sustainable future for Arizona,” Mr. Schweiker said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Shweiker is the co-founder of China Mist Tea and past recipient of the Small Business Owner of the Year award from the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.

“Instead of the constant fighting we’ve seen among different water stakeholders, we need to come together and put the interests of Arizonans first. I have an established track record of bringing people to the table in both the private and public sectors, and I believe that will serve our state and community well as a CAWCD Board member,” he said of his pursuit of the CAP board of directors.

Ms. Schweiker has also served on multiple boards of prominent community organizations, including Global Ties Arizona, The School of Architecture at Taliesin, Teach for America and Children’s Action Alliance. He resides in Scottsdale with his wife, Suzanne.

