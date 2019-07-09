Scottsdale agrees to legal defense of claims against city treasurer

Scottsdale City Council has agreed to defend and indemnify City Treasurer Jeff Nichols in a pending lawsuit from a former employee.

The action applies to a lawsuit: Enriquez v. City of Scottsdale, which is pending in the United States District Court in the District of Arizona. On July 1, the City Council approved the resolution on consent, at their regular meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Jeff Nichols

Former Scottsdale employee, Dennis Enriquez, brought suit against the city and Mr. Nichols alleging employment discrimination in violation of federal law, according to a city staff report .

The suit claims that the municipality is liable for discriminatory acts allegedly perpetrated by Mr. Nichols while acting as a city employee, the report stated, adding that it is in the city’s interest to defend Mr. Nichols in this litigation.

Mr. Nichols has requested the city agree to defend and indemnify him in this matter, the staff report stated.

Scottsdale revised code states, in part, the city may upon request defend and indemnify present or former mayors, members of City Council and charter officers, with respect to any civil claim asserted by any person or entity, which has or is alleged to have arisen.

