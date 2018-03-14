Scottsdale agrees to Storyrock project right-of-way abandonment request

A developer’s request to abandon remnant right-of-way within a proposed 443-lot subdivision to create a new street network has been approved by Scottsdale officials.
Cav-Ranch LLC, and Keith Nichter of Lva Urban Design Studio asked Scottsdale City Council for its blessing to abandon portions of north 128th Street, and portions of right-of-way within Storyrock, a proposed subdivision at east Ranch Gate Road and north 128th Street.
Additionally, a development agreement was authorized, implementing the zoning stipulations of the subdivision’s zoning case, formerly Cavalliere Ranch.
The applicant proposes a new street network and infrastructure phasing plan for the neighborhood, according to a city council report. The request will allow the owners to acquire the abandonment area to complete a 443-lot master planned community, the council report states.
The abandonment and development agreement are associated with preliminary plats for the subdivision, and the development agreement implements the infrastructure improvements required by the zoning case, and provides a timeline for the improvements, the report states.
The property owner shall pay $103,714.18 as compensation to the city for the abandonment of the right-of-way. The compensation for the internal abandonment right-of-way areas has been determined to be construction of a double barrel box culvert off-site from the project boundary.
The Storyrock abandonment was approved on consent by Scottsdale City Council at a March 6 meeting. Prior, Planning Commission approved the matter and recommended approval with a 7-0 vote in November 2017.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.