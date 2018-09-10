Scottsdale amends Carefree IGA as groundwater resources become paramount

Scottsdale City Council and Carefree Water Company have amended its agreement for treatment and transportation of Central Arizona Project water to maintain groundwater resources.

On Aug. 28, Scottsdale City Council approved the amendment on consent, which represent the second round of changes since 1989.

The amendment will provide additional points of delivery and a method for future revisions to the point of delivery, according to a city staff report, and will not change treatment and delivery charges.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources has identified the Carefree Basin aquifer as “critical” due to the limited groundwater supplies and historic over pumping, Scottsdale officials say.

The city continues to maintain groundwater wells in the Carefree basin to help meet peak summer demands and in case of emergency. It is important for the city to help protect groundwater within that basin, the city staff report states.

By amending the agreement to facilitate additional points of delivery Carefree will be encouraged to maximize use of its CAP surface water allocation to meet demands, minimizing groundwater pumping and preserving the limited shared resources within the Carefree basin.

The agreement between Carefree Water Company and city of Scottsdale was entered into on Aug. 14, 1989, to provide for the sale of a portion of Carefree’s franchise and water system assets to the city. Additionally, Scottsdale would treat Carefree’s Municipal and Industrial Central Arizona Project water supply and deliver it to Carefree for distribution.

On Oct. 2, 2007, Scottsdale and Carefree entered into the first amendment to the agreement, revising the cost structure for treatment and delivery of CAP water to Carefree.

To two entities have determined that the agreement should be amended a second time to facilitate additional points of delivery, and to establish a method for future revisions to the points of delivery.

Northeast Valley News Services Editor Melissa Fittro can be e-mailed at mfittro@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/melissafittro.