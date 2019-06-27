Scottsdale announces celebrations, restrictions for July 4

The McDowell Sonoran Preserve will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 and will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, July 5. (File photo)

The City of Scottsdale released several notes released several announcements regarding July 4 celebrations, restrictions and closures.

The city announced the Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld will start at 4 p.m. It also announced firework restrictions will be in place and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve will close on July 4 as well.

The July 4 celebration will feature a Fortnite 4th Experience where fans can watch professional gamer Daisyy Michelle live, play Battle Royale Laser Tag, build forts, watch a rodeo and hang out at a petting zoo, according to a press release.

American Ninja Warrior champion Adam Rayl also appears for a meet and greet along with Captain Marvel, Captain America and Curious George.

The event begins at 4 p.m. in the air-conditioned Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center. At 9 p.m., the firework show will begin.

Although use of some consumer fireworks is permitted by state law in Scottsdale this holiday, their use in and near many sensitive desert areas remains illegal and violators are subject to substantial fines, a release states.

Use of fireworks is prohibited in Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve, Pinnacle Peak Park and all properties located within one mile of these fragile desert lands.

The city also prohibits the use of fireworks on all publicly-owned properties, which include but are not limited to, city buildings, city parking lots, city parks, public schools and city streets.

Violation of these restrictions is a civil offense punishable by citations and fines.

To reduce the threat of wildfire, the city will close the preserve at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4.

All trailheads into the 30,580-acre preserve will have “closed” signs posted. Scottsdale police, staff and volunteer stewards will patrol the area to advise visitors about the closure and fire threat.

Violating the closure is a misdemeanor punishable by up to four months in jail and a $750 fine. The preserve will re-open around 5 a.m. Friday, July 5.

Pinnacle Peak Park, 26802 N. 102nd Way, will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 4 as well as Scottsdale’s four aquatic centers.

The Cactus, Chaparral, Eldorado and McDowell Mountain Ranch aquatic centers will be open July 4 for public and lap swimming. Regular pool admission fees apply.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.