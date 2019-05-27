Scottsdale approves budget transfers for art on public projects

Scottsdale City Council approved several budget transfers for art components on several projects. (File photo)

The Scottsdale City Council made a few budget adjustments to the capital improvement project called Arts in Public Places, pulling close to $227,000 from the funds for art components on other projects.

The council approved on consent the adjustments at its Tuesday, May 14 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The first adjustment consisted of a $67,225 budget appropriation transfer from the Arts in the Public Places project to the Raintree Drive: Scottsdale Road to Hayden Road project. The Transportation Sales Tax (0.20%) is funding this project.

Council also approved a budget appropriation transfer of $130,000 from the Arts in Public Places project to the SkySong — ASU Scottsdale Center for Innovation — Art Component project. This project is receiving funding through the General Fund funding source.

The final transfer was $29,778 from the Arts in Public Places project to the Marshall Way Entry Feature project, which the Transportation Sales Tax (0.20%) is funding as well.

The goal of the Arts in Public Places capital project is to “integrate art into the City of Scottsdale built environment,” according to a city staff report to council.

Funds for this project are in accordance with the Scottsdale Public Art Ordinance, which allows the moving of 1% of the budgets of qualifying projects annually into the capital project.

Over the past fiscal year, Scottsdale Arts and Capital Project Management — both of which manage the project — identified several projects that require additional funding for the arts related components.

To complete those components, city staff requested the budget transfers from funds set aside for public art.

