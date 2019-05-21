Scottsdale approves contract, makes budget moves for future fire station

(File photo)

The City of Scottsdale made a flurry of moves, including award a construction contract, regarding the building of Fire Station 603 at its recent meeting.

The City Council approved on consent a resolution that included a construction bid award to Stratton Builders for $4,243,000 and five budget appropriation transfers. The approval came at the council’s May 14 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The fire station will be on Indian Bend Road just past Hayden Road. Stratton Builders was the lowest bidder out of eight companies. There was one lower than Stratton but that company pulled its offer after it discovered an error.

City staff say an architect estimated the proposed project to cost $3.95 million. This puts the contract with Stratton Builders $1,524,000 over the estimated amount.

Staff cited two reasons for this: cost of land acquisition and inflation from when the estimate was made in 2014.

City staff say the budget anticipated for $2 million to locate and purchase land for the fire station. It cost almost $638,000 more to purchase the land.

As for inflation, city staff claim the Valley has seen a rate of inflation within the construction industry between 18-23% as well as a shortage of labor within the Phoenix area market.

The city also accepted $26,387 from Wolff Senior Living as an in-lieu fee to fund a sidewalk on the fire station site. During the fire station’s design process, the adjacent parcel of land sold and began its own development process.

As part of its review, Wolff Senior Living had a stipulation to provide an in-lieu payment for sidewalk connection from its property on the east of the fire station property across the fire station parcel to the west.

Other transfers included $324,000 from the general obligation bond 2015 interest earnings; $850,000 from the Fire Station 613 Construction project funded by the GO Bond 2015 —Question 5 Public Safety Fire funds; and $350,000 from the CIP General Fund.

The city also used the resolution to correct a $117 budget overrun from Fire Station 605, which the GO Bond 2015 — Question 5 Public Safety Fire will also fund.

This fire station was part of the Question 5 Public safety — Fire that voters approved as part of a bond in 2015.

The new fire station, according to a city staff report, will have eight bunk rooms and three apparatus bays. Plans call for construction beginning in late June and running for 10 months.

