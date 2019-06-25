Scottsdale approves live entertainment for The Living Room

A view of Scottsdale City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. in downtown Scottsdale. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

Live entertainment is coming to The Living Room Wine and Cafe Lounge after the Scottsdale City Council approved on consent a conditional use permit for the restaurant.

The Living Room is a 9,670-square-foot restaurant at 8977 N. Scottsdale Road and sits within a central business district planned community district zoning. This puts it at the intersection of Scottsdale and Doubletree Ranch roads near the Town of Paradise Valley limits.

The approval came at the council’s June 11 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

In approving the CUP, the council placed several stipulations, one of which pooled live entertainment to between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays and between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturdays. Entertainment will also be confined to an enclosed building.

Furthermore, whenever there is live entertainment, the city stipulated all doors and windows will be closed and external speakers on the patio will be off.

The City Council also stipulated the restaurant’s live entertainment to follow the city’s noise ordinance and additional noise requirements. Those regulations are to ensure any live entertainment should not exceed ambient noise levels consistent with the area.

The nearest residential area is about 250 feet to the north of the restaurant across Doubletree Ranch Road. There are also residential communities to the west across Scottsdale Road in Paradise Valley.

City staff say they notified residents within 750 feet of the restaurant and received back several written responses with concerns.

James Funk, executive director of Gainey Ranch, said the Gainey Ranch Community Association can support the application as long as the stipulations are adhered to, preventing potential issues for the Pavilions community.

