Scottsdale approves third amendment to Museum Square purchase agreement

Scottsdale City Council approved its third amendment to the Loloma Lands purchase and sale agreement regarding city-owned land in Old Town Scottsdale
The amendment adjusts several deadlines, including the closing date, and revises legal descriptions and depictions of the north and south parcel land which the city will convey to ARC Scottsdale Holdings, the purchaser.
The land in question is east of Goldwater Boulevard and west of Marshall Way on both the north and south sides of Second Street. The council made its approval at its July 2 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd
The closing date will be 183 days after the development application and development agreement approval, or earlier if the purchaser chooses subject to notification of the city and the escrow agent
The closing date can also be delayed up to 180 days through a mutually-agreed-upon 90-day minor date adjustment or obtaining three 30-day extensions with a $500,000 security deposit per extension
The amendment also changes the purchaser’s development agreement signature termination deadline, making it 14 days prior to the final public hearing for the Museum Square project development application
The city’s non-approval termination deadlines for the approval of the purchaser’s development application and development agreement to Oct. 20
The council initially approved the agreement on Feb. 13,
The goal of the purchase is to bring to pass a mixed-use development project called Museum Square
