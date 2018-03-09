Scottsdale approves zoning change allowing for Old Town grocery cafe

Scottsdale City Council has approved a zoning modification making it possible for a neighborhood grocery and market operation to sprout in Old Town Scottsdale.
Ordinance No. 4332, which approves a zoning change from a traditional multifamily residential use to a multiple use coined “downtown overlay” on about half an acre at 3703 N. 69th Street, will allow for the Lounge Grocery Cafe to be constructed.
City officials say the zoning modification allows the property owner to convert one of the existing dwelling units — today the site is a traditional multifamily property — into both a neighborhood grocery market and a cafe.
Prior to Scottsdale City Council’s late February approval, which was unanimous, the Scottsdale Planning Commission gave its blessing for the zoning code modification.
“The general and downtown plans’ designations encourages higher density housing combined with office, retail uses and other uses that are compactable in new developments, redevelopment and infill that strengthen the downtown’s mix of uses and activities through mutually supportive land uses,” said Scottsdale Planner Ben Moriarity in his report to city council.
According to Mr. Moriarity, the proposed plan will maintain the existing 12 condominiums units and will convert 1,483 square feet of a ground floor unit into a neighborhood grocery and market.
“In addition, the proposed development is consistent with the downtown plan as it pertains to land uses that support the needs of Scottsdale’s residents, to providing a balance of land uses, and a diverse mixture of housing,” he said. “The property is situated in the southwest portion of the downtown that contains a variety of commercial cultural/places of worship, multiple-family and single-family uses.”
The formal site of the coming project is at the southeast corner of east Second Street and north 69th Street, while vehicular access to the site is provided from east Second Street, east Third Street and the adjacent alley.
“The total number of parking spaces required for the proposed development is 23 spaces and there are 23 parking spaces proposed to be provided,” Mr. Moriarity detailed in his report.
“Parking for the proposed development will be provided mostly on site with 21 vehicle spaces, one space credited for additional bike parking and one parking space acquired off-site with a remote parking agreement.”
Scottsdale City Council made its final vote on the matter, Tuesday, Feb. 20 at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
