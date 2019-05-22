Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce endorses Scottsdale bond measures

The City of Scottsdale, for many, is the crown jewel of the Valley of the Sun but failing infrastructure has become a point of political strife in “The West’s Most Western Town.” (File photo)

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce has endorsed three Scottsdale bond measures on the November 2019 ballot and will become a supporter of Questions 1, 2 and 3.

Those three bond measures funds are needed for infrastructure projects, improvements for public safety, parks and recreation as well as senior centers, according to a press release.

The Scottsdale Area Chamber formally endorsed the Scottsdale bond measures Tuesday, May 21.

Mark Stanton, the Scottsdale Chamber’s CEO, will serve on the steering committee of For The Best Scottsdale: Vote Yes on Questions One, Two and Three along with Matthew Benson, chair of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce’s public policy committee.

Mr. Stanton, who is also a town councilmember in Paradise Valley, and Mr. Benson join a group of community, business, tourism, recreation, public safety and neighborhood leaders serving on the steering committee. The Scottsdale Firefighters Association also back the 2019 bonds.

“The bond measures are essential for Scottsdale’s quality of life and economic vibrancy. They will make overdue infrastructure repairs, bolster public safety, improve parks and senior centers and help drive economic development and tourism. The bonds are key to keeping Scottsdale competitive and will help all parts of our city,” Mr. Stanton said in a prepared statement.

The Scottsdale Area Chamber has 818 members and is a leading advocate for small businesses, economic development, major employers and tourism, a release states.

“The Scottsdale Area Chamber is an important voice not only for businesses and our economic vitality but for our community’s overall quality of life,” Scottsdale residents Paula Sturgeon and Mike Norton, who are co-chairing the 2019 bond campaign, said in a joint statement.

“We welcome the chamber’s endorsement and leadership which will be invaluable as we build a broad-based coalition in support of Questions 1, 2 and 3.”

Scottsdale voters have not approved a major bond program since 2000. A unanimous Scottsdale City Council authorized the 2019 bond measures in April.

They would finance 58 projects throughout the city totaling $319 million including expanding senior centers, building new parks, improving fire and police stations and investing in new infrastructure while repairing old.

Scottsdale property taxes will still go down with passage of the bonds in November due to the retirement of the bonds from the last bond package passed two decades ago and the rise in property values in Scottsdale since then.

“The bonds make important and overdue investments in our community that will help everyone in our city. The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce wholeheartedly supports Questions 1, 2 and 3,” Mr. Stanton said.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.