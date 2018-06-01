Scottsdale arm wrestling championships pits southside vs. northside firefighters

A one of a kind arm wrestling competition is added to the inaugural Michelob Ultra Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival that’s sure to put out flames.

Presented by Talking Stick Resort, the Battle of the Battalions showcases members of the Scottsdale Fire Department competing June 16 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, according to a press release.

Teams representing North Scottsdale and South Scottsdale will compete in matches that will be announced by world champion arm wrestler Travis Bagent, the release announced.

Thanks to All City Towing and the Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival there is $2,500 going to the Scottsdale Firefighter’s Association for adding its “firefighting fury to a festival of heat.”

“In a city that often talks of north and south, we’re pleased to be bringing our members from across the city together for a good cause, although I think the southern Scottsdale team has to be considered the favorite going in,” said United Scottsdale Firefighters Association President Sasha Weller in a prepared statement.

The Battle of the Battalions match is the newest addition to the “hottest event of the summer,” joining a lineup of activities for the Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival: Arms Legs and Kegs, featuring Scottsdale Beat the Heat: The Hottest Race on Earth, a 5k and 10.22-kilometer race during the middle of the day.

Other attractions include the world’s tallest dual-lane inflatable water slide at five stories high; The Arizona Ales & Cocktails Festival with top mixologists; a fast pitch competition, jalapeno eating contest, Hot Rods and more.

Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the door, with free admission for kids 12 and under.

For more information or to purchase tickets: www.ScottsdaleFahrenheitFestival.com

