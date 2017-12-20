Scottsdale art museum awarded Warhol Foundation grant

The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art has been awarded an $80,000 grant for two years of exhibition programming from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
Over the course of 2018 and 2019, SMoCA will present new works from a wide range of artists, including Luis Alfonso Villalobos, Carla Fernández and Pedro Reyes, along with a groundbreaking exhibition, Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s — Now.
The exhibit features the pioneering work of women artists from the 1970s and ’80s to new commissions by three contemporary artists. The grant also will support production of multiple publications, including a scholarly catalog, and help the museum produce innovative programming to complement the exhibitions, according to a press release.
“We are delighted and excited to have received this support from the Warhol Foundation. It is a validation of our work over the past years and such an honor,” SMoCA Director and Chief Curator Sara Cochran said in a prepared statement. “It gives us a platform to expand the reach and resonance of contemporary art in our community.”
SMoCA last received a grant from the New York City-based Warhol Foundation in 2005 for the exhibition Water, Water Everywhere.
The museum was one of 48 organizations — one of only two in Arizona — that will receive a total of $4 million to support scholarly exhibitions at museums, curatorial research, visual arts programming at artist-centered organizations, artist residencies and commissions, arts writing, and efforts to promote the health, welfare and first amendment rights of artists.
“The Warhol Foundation is an invaluable resource that shares our deep commitment to working with artists in the creation of new and timely works of art,” Curator of Contemporary Art Jennifer McCabe said in a prepared statement. The grant will fund her projects.
The Warhol Foundation’s primary focus in making grants is to support the creation, presentation and documentation of contemporary visual art, particularly work that is experimental, under-recognized or challenging in nature, emphasizing that it “believes that arts and culture are a fundamental part of an open, enlightened society,” the press release stated.
