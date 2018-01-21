Scottsdale artist leads new program at Valley of the Sun JCC

The Valley of the Sun JCC is offering new art programs with internationally recognized local artist and Scottsdale resident Jenny Forman Weinstein.
“As a local artist and sculptress, I am honored and excited to partner with The J to create an environment where participants have the opportunity to discover their artistic talents and showcase their finished works of art,” said Ms. Forman Weinstein.
“I hope the pieces they create become treasured heirlooms passed down from generation to generation.”
Ms. Forman Weinstein works in mixed media sculpture and takes her inspiration from life-changing events. Her subjects are frequently women, children or representations of the socio-political themes that affect their lives. Her works have been featured on “Oprah” and CNN and in the Chicago Tribune.
In addition to the adult art series, Ms. Forman Weinstein will also work with the children participating in The J’s Shemesh summer art specialty camp.
Her first four-week series with The J will teach adult participants how to mix paint and cut mirror and tiles to create a mosaic Seder plate for Pesach and a set of painted wine glasses. Classes will be held 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 14 through March 7.
The first session is $90 for J members and $120 for guests, plus $10 for art supplies.
For more information and to register, 480-481-7024 or vosjcc.org/pesachart. The J is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road.
